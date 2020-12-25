HM Payson & Co. Invests $49,000 in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cloudflare by 130.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 73,110 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cloudflare by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,394,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.35.

NET stock opened at $84.98 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of -217.89 and a beta of 0.01.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total transaction of $2,250,983.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $4,019,211.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,314,824 shares of company stock worth $85,478,358 over the last three months. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

