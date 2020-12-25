HM Payson & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 66.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Atrion were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 159.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Atrion by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Atrion in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atrion by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

ATRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

ATRI opened at $630.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $609.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $635.07. Atrion Co. has a 12-month low of $567.00 and a 12-month high of $764.49.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.79 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 13.90%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

