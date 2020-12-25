Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.64

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.64 and traded as high as $29.69. Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) shares last traded at $29.51, with a volume of 146,254 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$24.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.83.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.94.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.41. The business had revenue of C$136.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$131.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 3.8299999 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) news, Senior Officer David Cluff sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total transaction of C$33,338.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at C$155,480.

About Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

