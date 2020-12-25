Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist initiated coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.83.

HOOK opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $14.37.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 232.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOK. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Hookipa Pharma by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 819,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after buying an additional 502,715 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

