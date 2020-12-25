Horizen (ZEN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.82 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $10.80 or 0.00044473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and DragonEX. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $114.31 million and $11.82 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00252781 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00034248 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000745 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,582,456 coins. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, COSS, DragonEX, Upbit, Cryptopia, Binance, BiteBTC, OKEx and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

