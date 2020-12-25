Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on January 22nd

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.

Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 65.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of HBNC opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $682.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.47 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $82,897.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

