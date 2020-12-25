Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives $61.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $39,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 19,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,464 over the last three months. 27.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 91.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 60.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.15. 221,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,028. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.92 and its 200 day moving average is $60.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.66. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $71.00.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $275.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

