HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $324.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. Truist boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $295.00 to $455.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jyske Bank boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $295.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $414.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $377.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.03. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,635,000.00. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.82, for a total transaction of $517,423.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,608,885.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,903 shares of company stock worth $30,367,511. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 61.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,131,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,760,000 after acquiring an additional 429,921 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in HubSpot by 38.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 326,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,558,000 after acquiring an additional 90,342 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HubSpot by 13.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 5.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in HubSpot by 1,001.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 138,515 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

