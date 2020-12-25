Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.67

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.67 and traded as high as $10.51. Hudson Global shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 8,516 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSON. ValuEngine raised Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson Global, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Global stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.43% of Hudson Global worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSON)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Further Reading: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.