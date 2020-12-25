Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:HUIZ opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. Huize has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $370.95 million and a PE ratio of 715.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Huize Company Profile
Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Huize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.