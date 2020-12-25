Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUIZ opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. Huize has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $370.95 million and a PE ratio of 715.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Huize Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited is a leading independent online insurance product and service platform in China. Targeting the younger generation, Huize is dedicated to serving its insurance clients for their life-long insurance needs. Leveraging its online platform, Huize offers a wide variety of insurance products with a focus on long-term life and health insurance products, and empowers its insurer partners to reach a large fragmented client base in the insurance retail market efficiently and enhance their insurance sales.

