Hydro Protocol (HOT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $118,118.00

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, Bgogo, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $118,118.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Ethfinex, HADAX, DDEX, OKEx and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

