I/O Coin (IOC) Price Down 14.2% This Week

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0693 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $2,502.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1,358.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00033512 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.16 or 0.00409302 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00028410 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002430 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.32 or 0.01474090 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,592,122 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

