IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) (CVE:IB) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) (CVE:IB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.17. IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 1,502 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) Company Profile (CVE:IB)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

