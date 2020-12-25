Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.43

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.43 and last traded at $56.02, with a volume of 30824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBDRY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Santander cut Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. HSBC raised Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Iberdrola currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter.

Iberdrola Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

