Iberdrola, S.A. Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.63 (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.628 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th.

Iberdrola stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.19. 22,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,001. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.68. The company has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 10.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. HSBC raised Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

