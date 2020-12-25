IG Gold (IGG) Market Cap Reaches $1.60 Million

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One IG Gold token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, TRX Market, ABCC and LATOKEN. In the last week, IG Gold has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. IG Gold has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $104.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00132650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00046884 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.73 or 0.00666215 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00161537 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00049800 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold (IGG) is a token. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, LATOKEN, CoinExchange and TRX Market. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

