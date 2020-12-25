Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $415.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $340.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ILMN. BTIG Research upgraded Illumina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $351.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $334.14.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $367.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $326.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.80. Illumina has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $404.20. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.82, for a total value of $37,851.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,032.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,168 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,714 shares of company stock worth $10,640,505 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $481,158,000 after buying an additional 81,815 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $455,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322,674 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,188,813 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $367,439,000 after purchasing an additional 118,880 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 978,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $302,485,000 after purchasing an additional 50,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 937,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $347,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

