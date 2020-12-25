IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Trading Up 5.6%

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) was up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.11 and last traded at $16.92. Approximately 728,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,029,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IMAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on IMAX from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barrington Research upped their price objective on IMAX from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.61.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

