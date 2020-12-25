ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA.V) (CVE:IPA) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.99

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA.V) (CVE:IPA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.99 and last traded at C$17.99, with a volume of 133010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.76.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.31. The firm has a market cap of C$360.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73.

Get ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA.V) alerts:

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA.V) (CVE:IPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.77 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its services include B cell sorting, screening and sequencing; custom, immune, and naive phage display production and screening; transgenic animals and multispecies antibody discovery; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR (shark) antibody manufacturing; DNA cloning, protein and antibody downstream processing, purification in gram scale levels, and characterization and validation; antibody engineering; transient and stable cell line generation; antibody optimization and humanization; hybridoma production with screening and clone-picking; cryopreservation; affinity measurements, functional assays, and epitope mapping and binning; and modeling, design, and manufacturing of custom antigen.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.