Injective Protocol Price Reaches $4.15 on Top Exchanges (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $4.15 or 0.00016944 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 23% higher against the US dollar. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $61.67 million and approximately $24.76 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,863,790 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

Injective Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

