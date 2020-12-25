InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Shares Gap Up to $3.06

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.06, but opened at $4.50. InMed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 2,612 shares trading hands.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

