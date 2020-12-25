Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.02

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.02 and last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 7938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

INGXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $26.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Innergex Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.47 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INGXF)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

