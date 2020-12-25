Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) Trading Down 3.1%

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT)’s stock price was down 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 1,294,182 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 525,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The stock has a market cap of $36.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INNT)

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease, as well as product for the treatment of alcoholic steatohepatitis (ASH).

