Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) Shares Up 0.1%

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.15 and last traded at $38.05. 1,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 16,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 95.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter worth $2,901,000.

