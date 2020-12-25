Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (BATS:UJAN) Shares Up 0.2%

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (BATS:UJAN)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.78 and last traded at $29.77. 10,932 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.63.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.