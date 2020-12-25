Innovotech Inc. (IOT.V) (CVE:IOT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

Shares of Innovotech Inc. (IOT.V) (CVE:IOT) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.20. Innovotech Inc. (IOT.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$7.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Innovotech Inc. (IOT.V) Company Profile (CVE:IOT)

Innovotech Inc provides solutions to medical, agricultural, and industrial problems caused by microbial biofilms in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, an antimicrobial agents for coating onto or incorporation into medical devices; MBEC Assay, a screening assay used to determine the efficacy of antimicrobials against biofilms of various microorganisms; and Agress/AgreGuard, an environmentally friendly seed treatments and plant sprays to protect crops against both bacterial and fungal infections.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Innovotech Inc. (IOT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovotech Inc. (IOT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.