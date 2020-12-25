Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INGN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $958.15 million, a PE ratio of -481.28 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.83. Inogen has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $72.30.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inogen will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $349,472.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,442.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inogen during the third quarter valued at about $3,530,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 25,281 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $685,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

