Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $178.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Inphi Corporation operates as a provider of fabless high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. Its solutions provides interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenter and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement equipment and military systems. The Company’s products are designed into systems sold by OEMs, including Agilent Technologies, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dell Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei, International Business Machines Corporation and Oracle Corporation. Inphi Corporation is headquartered in Santa Clara, California “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IPHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Inphi from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inphi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.21.

NYSE IPHI opened at $160.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.35. Inphi has a 52 week low of $55.72 and a 52 week high of $161.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Inphi will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total value of $69,468,959.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Inphi in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Inphi by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Inphi by 29,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

