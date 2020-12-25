Insider Buying: Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Major Shareholder Acquires 53,459 Shares of Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 53,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $280,125.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 36,400 shares of Harrow Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $193,284.00.

HROW stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $148.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.22 and a beta of 1.04. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.43. Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 47.78% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Harrow Health during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Harrow Health during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 64.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 47.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

