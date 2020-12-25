Insider Buying: Metalicity Limited (MCT.AX) (ASX:MCT) Insider Acquires A$161,596.48 in Stock

Metalicity Limited (MCT.AX) (ASX:MCT) insider Norman Longworth acquired 8,977,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$161,596.48 ($115,426.05).

Norman Longworth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Metalicity Limited (MCT.AX) alerts:

On Thursday, December 10th, Norman Longworth 4,200,000 shares of Metalicity Limited (MCT.AX) stock.

On Friday, October 16th, Norman Longworth 31,709 shares of Metalicity Limited (MCT.AX) stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Metalicity Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops gold and zinc deposits in Australia and Canada. The company's flagship project is the Kookynie Gold project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. It also holds interests in the Yundamindra Gold project located to the south east of Leonora and east of Kookynie; and a 100% interest in the Admiral Bay Zinc project located in the Canning Basin, Kimberley region of Western Australia.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Metalicity Limited (MCT.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalicity Limited (MCT.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.