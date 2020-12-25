Insider Buying: SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) CEO Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) CEO Marco Taglietti purchased 40,000 shares of SCYNEXIS stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,425. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ SCYX opened at $7.14 on Friday. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $78.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20.
SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.72. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 427.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 340.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 263.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter.
About SCYNEXIS
SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
