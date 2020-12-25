Insider Buying: SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) CEO Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) CEO Marco Taglietti purchased 40,000 shares of SCYNEXIS stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,425. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX opened at $7.14 on Friday. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $78.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.72. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 427.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 340.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 263.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

