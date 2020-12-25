Insider Selling: AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) CFO Sells $28,205.38 in Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) CFO William Joseph Burke sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $28,205.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,584,153.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

William Joseph Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AMETEK alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of AMETEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $204,125.88.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $119.04 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $121.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.96 and its 200 day moving average is $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.37.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,782,000 after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 7.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1,747.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 71,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 67,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.