Insider Selling: Focusrite plc (TUNE.L) (LON:TUNE) Insider Sells 1,515,000 Shares of Stock

Focusrite plc (TUNE.L) (LON:TUNE) insider Philip Stephen Dudderidge sold 1,515,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,000 ($13.07), for a total value of £15,150,000 ($19,793,571.99).

TUNE stock opened at GBX 1,040 ($13.59) on Friday. Focusrite plc has a 1 year low of GBX 335 ($4.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,070 ($13.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 976.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 820.21. The firm has a market cap of £604.36 million and a P/E ratio of 148.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Focusrite plc (TUNE.L)’s previous dividend of $1.30. Focusrite plc (TUNE.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

