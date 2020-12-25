Insider Selling: Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Insider Sells $59,820.36 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) insider Susan M. Knutson sold 26,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $59,820.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,680.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Good Times Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.