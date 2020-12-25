Insider Selling: Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Insider Sells $59,820.36 in Stock

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) insider Susan M. Knutson sold 26,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $59,820.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,680.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Good Times Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.