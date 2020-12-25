Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Insider Sells $111,000.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) insider Thomas Tu sold 1,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Tu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Monday, November 30th, Thomas Tu sold 3,500 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $237,020.00.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $81.30 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $84.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.94 and its 200 day moving average is $64.20.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 million. The business’s revenue was up 172.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,714,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the third quarter worth $37,636,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth $25,703,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth $24,693,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 1,067.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,629,000 after acquiring an additional 458,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NARI. Wells Fargo & Company raised Inari Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.