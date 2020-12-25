Insider Selling: Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Sells $52,000.00 in Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

On Tuesday, December 15th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $167,440.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 10,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $260,400.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $46,779.70.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.99.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

MYOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at $8,827,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 66.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 133.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 24,827 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 80.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 72,371 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.