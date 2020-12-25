Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Sells $227,460.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $227,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,380.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christopher John Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00.

Shares of RDFN opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $83.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -106.92 and a beta of 1.90.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDFN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 719.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Redfin during the third quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 757.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Redfin during the third quarter worth $56,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

