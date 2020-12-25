International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) (LON:IBT) Insider Jim Horsburgh Acquires 15,000 Shares

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) (LON:IBT) insider Jim Horsburgh bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 849 ($11.09) per share, with a total value of £127,350 ($166,383.59).

Shares of International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) stock opened at GBX 847 ($11.07) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 826.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 783.25. The company has a market capitalization of £325.01 million and a PE ratio of -18.29. International Biotechnology Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 451 ($5.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 860 ($11.24).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L)’s previous dividend of $12.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.54%.

About International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L)

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

