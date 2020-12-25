International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) (LON:IBT) Insider Jim Horsburgh Acquires 15,000 Shares

International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) (LON:IBT) insider Jim Horsburgh bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 849 ($11.09) per share, with a total value of £127,350 ($166,383.59).

Shares of International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) stock opened at GBX 847 ($11.07) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 826.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 783.25. The company has a market capitalization of £325.01 million and a PE ratio of -18.29. International Biotechnology Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 451 ($5.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 860 ($11.24).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L)’s previous dividend of $12.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.54%.

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

