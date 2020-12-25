Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) PT Lowered to C$27.00 at National Bank Financial

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$16.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of ITP opened at C$24.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.02 and a 12 month high of C$26.86.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$430.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$403.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 1.5599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

