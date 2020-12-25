Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.59

Intrusion Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTZ)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and traded as high as $19.72. Intrusion shares last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 137,695 shares trading hands.

INTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Intrusion from an “e” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $323.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 930.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15.

Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Intrusion had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.88%.

About Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

