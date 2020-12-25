Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Shares Down 7.7%

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)’s share price fell 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.47. 5,862,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 3,681,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Several research firms have weighed in on INUV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inuvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Inuvo in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INUV. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,696,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Inuvo by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 159,395 shares during the last quarter.

Inuvo Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

