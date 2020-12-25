Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) (LON:IAT) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $335.53

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) (LON:IAT) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.53 and traded as low as $334.36. Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) shares last traded at $357.00, with a volume of 89,324 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 337.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 301.83. The firm has a market cap of £239.69 million and a P/E ratio of 210.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L)’s previous dividend of $3.60. Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

