Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSE:DBC) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSE:DBC) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.56. 1,786,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,381,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DBC)

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.