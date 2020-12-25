Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) will post sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Invesco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the lowest is $1.52 billion. Invesco posted sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco will report full-year sales of $6.03 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IVZ. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invesco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Invesco by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Invesco by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 94,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Invesco by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IVZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.61. 849,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,894,485. Invesco has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.31%.

Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

