Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Precision BioSciences (DTIL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ: DTIL) in the last few weeks:

12/23/2020 – Precision BioSciences was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/15/2020 – Precision BioSciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

12/8/2020 – Precision BioSciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/7/2020 – Precision BioSciences was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

12/5/2020 – Precision BioSciences was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/23/2020 – Precision BioSciences had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $22.00.

11/11/2020 – Precision BioSciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products primarily in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. Precision BioSciences Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

DTIL stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,048. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $490.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.21.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 105.74% and a negative net margin of 484.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. Research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 1,241.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 598.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

