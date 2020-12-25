IOTA (MIOTA) Market Cap Achieves $817.86 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001254 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, IOTA has traded down 9% against the dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $817.86 million and approximately $19.63 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00105544 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000059 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000184 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars.

