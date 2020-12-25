Iplayco (CVE:IPC) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Iplayco Corp Ltd (CVE:IPC) rose 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 100,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 70,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.99, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56.

Iplayco Company Profile (CVE:IPC)

Iplayco Corporation Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies indoor play structures for children worldwide. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Family Entertainment Centres. The company also operates a family entertainment center in Langley, British Columbia, Canada.

