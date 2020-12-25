IQeon Hits Market Capitalization of $11.51 Million (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $11.51 million and $177,668.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon token can currently be purchased for $2.10 or 0.00008690 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Token Store and Exrates. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00135458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.86 or 0.00683703 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00139547 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.00362760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00063949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00100041 BTC.

IQeon Token Profile

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon

IQeon Token Trading

IQeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

