IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.99

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.99 and traded as low as $1.64. IRIDEX shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 171,021 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IRIX shares. ValuEngine upgraded IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $26.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.09.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 million. Equities analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 1.64% of IRIDEX worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

