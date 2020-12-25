Ironveld Plc (IRON.L) (LON:IRON) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.58

Ironveld Plc (IRON.L) (LON:IRON)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.50. Ironveld Plc (IRON.L) shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 8,021,571 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £6.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.83.

Ironveld Plc (IRON.L) Company Profile (LON:IRON)

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in mining, exploring, processing, and smelting vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. It owns an interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Caerphilly, the United Kingdom.

